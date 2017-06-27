Sports

June 27, 2017 5:23 PM

Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission.

The 42-year-old skier, who was competing as Alisa Camplin at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 when she became Australia's first female Winter Olympics gold medalist, has been on the ASC board since 2007. She retired from competition following her bronze-medal performance at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Camplin-Warner will work as the Australian team's deputy chef de mission at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea next February.

