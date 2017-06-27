Sports

June 27, 2017 5:38 PM

Anthony Young, RHP who lost record 27 in a row, dies at 51

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young, who set a major league record with 27 straight losses, has died. He was 51.

The Mets said Young died Tuesday in Houston after a long illness. He had told former teammates this spring that he had a brain tumor.

Young's streak of losses began in 1992 with the Mets and stretched into the next season. In all, the drought spanned 74 appearances.

The right-hander often pitched well during the streak, and posted 15 saves in 1992. But he went 2-14 that season and then 1-16 the next year.

Young joined the Chicago Cubs in 1994 and finished with Houston in 1996. He was 15-48 with a 3.89 ERA in his career.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament 1:30

Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament

View More Video

Sports Videos