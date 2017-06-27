Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits a two RBI double during the first inning of MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits a two RBI double during the first inning of MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Mark Blinch

June 27, 2017 7:19 PM

Gausman snaps winless skid, Orioles beat Blue Jays 3-1

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
TORONTO

Kevin Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles won their third straight and improved to 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.

Toronto lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time since May 31 against the Yankees. The right-hander came in 0-3 with a 9.20 ERA over his previous three starts.

Michael Givens pitched 1 2/3 innings and Darren O'Day worked the eighth. Brad Brach gave up a two-out homer to Troy Tulowitzki in the ninth but held on for his 14th save.

Gausman snapped his winless streak against his favorite opponent: he's 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays.

Jose Bautista reached on a bloop single to begin the Toronto first, but the Blue Jays didn't get another hit until a one-out single by Kendrys Morales in the fifth.

Gausman left after Bautista singled and Martin walked. Givens began his outing with a wild pitch, advancing the runners, then got Josh Donaldson to line out sharply to third. Justin Smoak walked to load the bases but Givens struck out Morales on a pitch outside the zone.

The Orioles did all the scoring they would need with a two-out rally against Joe Biagini in the first. Jonathan Schoop singled and Adam Jones walked before Trumbo lined a two-run double to center.

Jones made it 3-0 when he singled home Schoop who had hit a two-out double in the third.

Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs and walked a season-worst four in 5 1/3 innings, losing for the fifth time in six starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) allowed one run and two hits in a one-inning rehab appearance at Double-A Bowie on Monday. Britton is scheduled to make back-to-back appearances this week, Thursday for Bowie and Friday for Class-A Frederick. If all goes well, Britton will take the weekend off before pitching at Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He's eligible to come off the 60-day DL on July 5.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start at Class-A Dunedin. He threw 66 pitches, 38 strikes. ... Toronto designated RHP Jason Grilli for assignment and optioned OF Dwight Smith to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays activated OF Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) off the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Chris Smith from Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays this season, allowing three earned runs while striking out 11 in 13 innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69 ERA) allowed season worsts of seven runs and three homers in his previous start at Texas on June 22. He is winless in two starts.

  Comments  

