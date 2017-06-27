Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo
Sports

June 27, 2017 10:13 PM

Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory, Braves stay hot

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Sean Newcomb struck out eight over six innings for his first major league victory, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta has won eight of 10. Johan Camargo had a two-run double off the left field wall in the fourth to begin the scoring, and Atlanta added an unearned run in the eighth.

Newcomb (1-2) made his major league debut June 10 and has a 1.48 ERA through four starts.

He issued one walk Tuesday and allowed six hits. The 24-year-old left-hander was a touted minor leaguer when Atlanta acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 for Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) retired his final 10 batters, working seven innings for the third time in the past four starts.

Jim Johnson recorded his 16th save.

  Comments  

