Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory, Braves stay hot

Sean Newcomb struck out eight over six innings for his first major league victory, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Atlanta has won eight of 10. Johan Camargo had a two-run double off the left field wall in the fourth to begin the scoring, and Atlanta added an unearned run in the eighth.
Newcomb (1-2) made his major league debut June 10 and has a 1.48 ERA through four starts.
He issued one walk Tuesday and allowed six hits. The 24-year-old left-hander was a touted minor leaguer when Atlanta acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 for Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) retired his final 10 batters, working seven innings for the third time in the past four starts.
Jim Johnson recorded his 16th save.
