Arizona Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker, right, reaches over to tag out St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina after an infield grounder during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Sports

June 27, 2017 10:20 PM

Diamondbacks rally past Cardinals 6-5 for 4th straight win

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
PHOENIX

Chris Herrmann hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The surging Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings. They have won four in a row and 13 of 15.

Rey Fuentes opened the Arizona 10th with a single and advanced on a sacrifice by pinch-hitting pitcher Zack Godley. Herrmann singled off Matt Bowman (1-3).

Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney (2-2) pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning for the win.

