Pittsburgh Pirates' Jose Osuna drives in a run with a double to right field off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Osuna advanced to third on the throw to the plate. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
Sports

June 28, 2017 7:21 PM

Pirates jump on Snell in return, top Rays 6-2

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH

Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Osuna's ground-rule RBI double sparked a four-run two-out rally in the first off Snell (0-5) in his return to the starting rotation after a stint in Triple-A. Bell led off the fourth with a solo home run and Osuna added another RBI double in the fifth for the Pirates.

Ivan Nova (8-5) struggled with his command and failed to work into the sixth for the first time this season but picked up the win despite allowing seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Corey Dickerson, Evan Longoria, Tim Beckham and Adeiny Hevavarria all had two hits each for the Rays but Tampa Bay went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

