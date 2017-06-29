Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, bottom, steals second against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, left, and second baseman Javier Baez, rear, during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Washington.
Sports

June 29, 2017 5:35 PM

Nationals SS Turner has broken right wrist, no return date

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Trea Turner has a broken right wrist after being hit by a pitch, and it's unclear when the Washington Nationals will get their speedy shortstop back in the lineup.

Turner was hit by Pedro Strop's 2-1 fastball in the seventh inning of Washington's 5-4 loss Thursday. Turner stayed in the game until Stephen Drew entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

Turner went for X-rays after the game. The Nationals did not provide a timetable for his return.

Turner stole two bases, bumping up his total to seven in the four-game series and 35 on the season. He entered the day tied for the NL lead with Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton. Washington's leadoff hitter is batting .279 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs.

