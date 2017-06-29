Sports

June 29, 2017 5:52 PM

Olympic medalists turn nationals into impressive speed show

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS

Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz and Lilly King cranked up the speed on the third night of the U.S. National Championships.

King set an American record in the 50-meter breaststroke, finishing in 29.66 seconds. It was the world's fastest time this year.

Kalisz won the 400 individual medley in 4:06.99 — also a world-best this year.

Dressel matched the feat at 50.87 in the 100 butterfly. Justin Ress won the 50 backstroke in another world-best, 24.41.

Winners of each event qualify for the world championship team.

Other winners included Leah Smith in the women's 400 IM, Kelsi Worrell in the women's 100 fly, and Kevin Cordes, who had a championship record in the men's 50 breast.

