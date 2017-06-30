Fishing Report: Adult chinook salmon must be released on lower Columbia River

Starting Saturday, anglers fishing the lower Columbia River must release any adult summer chinook, according to the new rules approved by the fishery managers in Washington and Oregon.
Ron Roler, a fishery manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the chinook fishery that opened on June 16 went more quickly than past years.
“One reason is that colder water in the Columbia helped to boost catch rates,” Roler said. “Another is that this year’s projected run is smaller than average, reducing the number of adult fish available for harvest.”
Any anglers fishing the waters of the Megler-Astoria Bridge to Bonneville Dam can still catch and store sockeye salmon, hatchery steelhead, and hatchery “jack” chinook.
Point Defiance Boathouse Marina: Salmon fishing in the area has been fair. There has been a mixture of hatchery chinook and native chinook. Native chinook need to be released if caught. Crabbing has been slow this past week. People are working hard only to find a couple.
North Sound: Crabbing in area 8-1(Deception pass), area 8-2 (Port Susan and Gardner), area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) and area 10 (Seattle-Bremerton) will open up for crabbing on Saturday. Tulalip bubble has been a good destination for anglers looking for king salmon. The fishery is open from Friday to Sunday at noon. Edmonds Pier has been getting some king salmon, but not on a consistent basis.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Anglers have been jigging for king salmon in area 11. Cutthroat have also been a popular catch south of Hood Canal to Carr Inlet. Anglers are using intermediate line with chum salmon and gurglers.
South Sound: Good source of Blackmouth fish in the area. Most anglers are trolling with herring.
American: Anglers are fishing in the area, but not much is being caught.
Harts: Anglers are fishing for crappie, bass, and trout. For trout, anglers are using nightcrawlers or marshmallows. Jigs are being used to catch crappie, while anglers are using rubber frogs and rubber salamanders for bass. Catfish are just starting to hit.
Mineral: Anglers are catching trout anywhere between 14-16 inches. The fish are swimming deeper for the cooler water. Anglers are using 1 ½ foot liters – a worm and marshmallow, or worm with a power egg are recommended. Green or white for the colors.
Spanaway: Boat anglers are catching their limits on trout with in two hours. Trolling with a wedding and a worm. Still fisherman are having success, too. Anglers that are on the dock are using powerbait with a worm or marshmallow.
Skykomish: Has been fairly decent, but has slowed up. Steelhead are still being caught with floats and jigs. Good king salmon fishing in the Wallace for boat anglers fishing downstream.
Skagit: Remains a good spot for Sockeye. Anglers are plunking, whether fishing out of a boat or off the bank. Fish are biting on the sand shrimp. Baker lake will open up July 8.
Green: The fishing is fair. Steelhead and cutthroat are being caught. Cover a lot of water working hard for your fish.
Wynoochie: Fishing has been slow in the area. A couple of steelhead are being caught.
Yakima: Fishing has been good during the day. Nymph fishing and large dry flies with a nymph dropper are what anglers are having success with. Evening fishing has been good as well with dry flies and golden stones.
