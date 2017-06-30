John Campbell goes out a winner at the Meadowlands

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, Glidemaster, driven by John Campbell, wins the Hambletonian at Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J. Campbell bids farewell to the Meadowlands, making his final drives at the track that helped the Hall of Famer become harness racing's career leader in purses. The 62-year-old Campbell is scheduled to drive in five races at the Meadowlands Racetrack on Friday night, June 30, 2017. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo