New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York. Julie Jacobson AP Photo

Sports

June 30, 2017 7:18 PM

Mets edge Phillies 2-1 behind 12 Ks from dominant deGrom

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start, and the New York Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Friday night.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud each had an RBI single for the Mets, who have won six of seven since getting swept in four games at Dodger Stadium. They returned from a 5-5 trip and managed just enough offense against the worst team in the majors to earn their third consecutive victory.

Making a push for his second All-Star selection when rosters are announced Sunday night, deGrom (8-3) has permitted only three earned runs over 32 innings for a 0.84 ERA in his last four outings. He held the Phillies hitless until Granderson lost a routine fly in the darkening sky at dusk, giving catcher Andrew Knapp his first career triple with two outs in the fifth.

