Sports

July 01, 2017 6:06 PM

Cabrera hits go-ahead homer, Mets rally to beat Phillies 7-6

By REBECCA MILLER AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead homer on his bobblehead day, part of a four-run rally in the seventh inning that carried the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Saturday.

The Mets overcame three errors and a shaky start by Zack Wheeler in his return from the disabled list to win their second straight against Philadelphia. They have won four consecutive games overall and seven of their last eight.

The Phillies, who at 26-53 have the worst record in the majors, dropped to 20-45 against the Mets since 2014. Jeremy Hellickson left with a 6-4 lead in the seventh after giving up seven hits, including a solo homer by T.J. Rivera.

