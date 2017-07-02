Ryan Moore won’t be here this week because of a shoulder injury, but is still hosting his fifth AJGA Ryan Moore Junior at Oakbrook.
July 02, 2017

PGA Tour golfer hosting junior tournament in Lakewood

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Slotted in its usual Fourth of July week, the ACDA/Ryan Moore Junior will be held at Oakbrook Golf Club starting Tuesday in Lakewood.

Neither defending champion - Lakewood’s Joe Highsmith on the boys side, and Thailand’s Thanyawarat Temyord on the girls side - will be back to try and become a repeat American Junior Golf Association champion.

The three-day, 54-hole stroke-play tournament kicks off Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The final round is Thursday.

Moore, who suffered a shoulder injury in early June that kept him out of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, is expected to return to action in two weeks. He is the defending champion at the John Deere Classic (July 13-16).

The former Cascade Christian and UNLV standout won’t be in town like he usually is to hand out the tournament championship trophy because of intense rehabilitation for his injury, his father Mike Moore said.

Live scoring for the tournament can be found here.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

