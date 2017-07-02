Sports

July 02, 2017 7:56 PM

Former 49ers punter Max Runager dies at age 61

The Associated Press
ORANGEBURG, S.C.

Max Runager, the former NFL punter who helped the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl following the 1984 season, has died. He was 61.

The 49ers announced Runager's death Sunday, and The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported he was found dead Friday in his car in a parking lot in South Carolina. No foul play is suspected.

Runager played 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted out of South Carolina by Philadelphia in the eighth round in 1979. He spent his first five years with the Eagles, losing the Super Bowl following the 1980 season before joining San Francisco in 1984.

The Niners went 15-1 his first season and beat Miami for the title. Runager played four seasons for San Francisco and came back for one game in 1988. He also played four seasons for Cleveland.

Runager finished his career with 661 career punts and a 40.2 yards-per-punt average.

