After shock win over Pacquiao, Horn ignoring the criticism

Jeff Horn, top center, of Australia celebrates after beating Manny Pacquiao, bottom second left, of the Philippines, during their WBO World welterweight title bout in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in the Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people. Tertius Pickard AP Photo