July 04, 2017 3:23 AM

'Gladbach signing Germany defender Ginter from Dortmund

The Associated Press
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany

Borussia Moenchengladbach is signing Germany defender Matthias Ginter from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of 17 million euros ($19.3 million).

Moenchengladbach says the 23-year-old Ginter will be presented by the club later Tuesday after he undergoes a medical examination. He is getting a four-year deal with the option for another season.

Kicker magazine reports that the fee could rise to 20 million euros ($22.7 million) with bonus payments.

Ginter, who won the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday, was a member of the country's World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

He came through the ranks at Freiburg, playing 70 league games before joining Dortmund in 2014. Ginter made 69 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, winning the German Cup last season.

