Paralympics leadership denied vote by IOC on 2024 host city

FILE - A Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo of International Paralympic Committee IPC) President Philip Craven during a press conference, in London. The host city for the 2024 Paralympics will be selected without the Paralympic leadership having a say in whether Los Angeles or Paris is chosen. It is the consequence of the International Paralympic Committee electing a new president in early September and the winner not immediately automatically replacing outgoing leader Philip Craven as an International Olympic Committee member.