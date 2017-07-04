Wanted: New face for US men's swimming. Maybe Nathan Adrian?

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Nathan Adrian, right, gets a handshake from Maxime Rooney, left, after Adrian won the men's 100-meter freestyle during the Arena Pro Swim Series swim meet in Santa Clara, Calif. Nathan Adrian had a strange sensation as he strolled around the pool during last week’s U.S. National Championships. Michael Phelps was nowhere to be found. Ryan Lochte was missing, too. And for the first time in almost two decades, the American men were heading into swimming’s long-course world championships without either of its two biggest names. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo