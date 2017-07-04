Sports

July 04, 2017 7:02 PM

Josef Martinez scores twice, United beat Earthquakes 4-2

By ANDY BUHLER AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Josef Martinez scored two goals to lift the Atlanta United past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Anton Walkes scored the go-ahead off a header in the 81st minute.

Martinez scored his second goal of the match — ninth of the season — in the 89th minute to clinch the win.

San Jose (7-7-5) scored in the second minute and led 1-0 at half, but played with 10 men after defender Kofie Sarkodie drew a red card.

Martinez scored off a header from Greg Garza's cross in the 65th minute to give Atlanta a one-goal edge. Less than a minute later, San Jose's Chris Wondolowski equalized by beating goalkeeper Kyle Reynish to a perfectly placed cross to the far post.

The lone regular-season matchup was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning.

Atlanta (9-7-3) now leads Orlando FC by a point for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and hands Earthquakes manager Chris Leitch his first loss. San Jose fired manager Dominic Kinnear on June 25 and promoted Leitch, who was the club's technical director.

