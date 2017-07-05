Sports

July 05, 2017 12:12 AM

Penn State sues former assistant football coach

The Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa.

Penn State University has filed a lawsuit against former assistant football coach Bob Shoop for breach of contract, alleging he owes the university nearly $900,000.

According to the lawsuit filed in June, Shoop was required by contract to pay the university half his base salary for any remaining term if he decided to leave early. His contract ran until February 2018, but Shoop resigned in January 2016 to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee.

Penn State is seeking $891,000 with additional interest and court costs.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the university says they are suing Shoop to recover a "mutually agreed upon amount."

Court documents show Shoop has signed a three-year contract with Tennessee for $1.125 million a year.

Shoop has declined to comment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos