Sports

July 05, 2017 6:51 PM

Giovinco has 2 goals, assist; Toronto tops Orlando City 3-2

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore's goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto FC (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik's legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defense for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas' goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.

