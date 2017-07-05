Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. Louis.
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Sports

July 05, 2017 6:53 PM

Defending champ Stanton is top seed in HR derby; Judge No. 2

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton will be the top seed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at his home ballpark in Miami.

Stanton received the No. 1 seed after winning the event during All-Star week last year in San Diego. He will face New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, the No. 8 seed, in the opening round at Marlins Park.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 29 home runs, is the No. 2 seed and will square off against seventh-seeded Justin Bour of the hometown Marlins. Another rookie, No. 3 seed Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is paired with sixth-seeded Charlie Blackmon of Colorado. No. 4 seed Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals is matched against Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano, the fifth seed.

Major League Baseball announced the bracket Wednesday night. After Stanton, players were seeded based on their home run totals through Tuesday's games. In the case of a tie, the higher seed went to the player who reached his current total first.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos