Holiday hoping his commitment to Pelicans sways Cousins

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday 11) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe during an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. Holiday went into this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but decided to stick with New Orleans, where he has played the past four seasons. Holiday says he hopes his decision influences Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who has one season left on his contract.