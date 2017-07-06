Lonzo Ball and his Big Baller Brand shoe to debut in Vegas

FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball speaks during a news conference in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies around the league have made their first appearances at summer leagues in Orlando and Salt Lake City, but now it’s time for the Ball, the No. 2 overall pick, to put on a Lakers jersey in Los Vegas. And with Ball comes the professional debut of his controversial sneaker _ the ZO2 under the family’s independent fashion line Big Baller Brand. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo