Triple-A Home Run Derby a Grand Slam at Cheney

Daniel Vogelbach blasts a home run during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans scramble after a home run ball during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach competes in the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Kids play wiffle ball before the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bryce Brentz competes in the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Madison Helms, far, Tommy Dickerson, center, and Hayden Kellington wait for autographs before the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach catches a ball from a young fan for an autograph before the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Danny Hayes swings at a pitch during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Christian Walker watches his hit fly during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Home Run Derby champion Bryce Brent hits a home run during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans shag fly balls in the outfield during the the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Rhubarb gives smothers Daniel Vogelbach with a hug during introductions at the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans shag fly balls in the outfield during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Richie Shaffer watches his hit fly during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Renato Nunez swings at a pitch during the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach walks back to the dugout after the first round of the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Home Run Derby champion Bryce Brentz hoists the championship belt after the Minor League Baseball Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com