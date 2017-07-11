China's Ding, Zhou make strong impressions at summer league

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017, file photo, Houston Rockets' Zhou Qi, right, of China, fouls Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas. When the Rockets signed Zhou and the Dallas Mavericks brought in Ding Yanyuhang to play on their summer league teams, there was some cynicism the moves were purely financially motivated for teams to tap more directly into the lucrative Chinese market. But little by little both are playing like they belong at the NBA's summer league. John Locher, File AP Photo