Sports

July 12, 2017 4:04 AM

WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. pleads not guilty to pot charges

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has pleaded not guilty to possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Court records say the written pleas to the infractions were filed Tuesday in Lancaster County Court in Lincoln. The records say an Aug. 7 hearing has been scheduled on Johnson's motion to receive pretrial diversion.

Johnson was ticketed last month after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room.

The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, had enrolled early and went through spring practice. He's since left school at the behest of his father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson. He's said he wants his 19-year-old son to mature before a hoped-for return to Nebraska in January.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby

Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby 0:50

Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby
The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped 0:50

The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

View More Video