Annie Wright girls playing tennis in backyard at PNW Open

The Pacific Northwest Open was just like playing in the backyard for three Annie Wright Schools girls tennis players Wednesday.
After all, the Stadium District school is next door to the Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club.
Incoming Gators sophomores Kaitlin Tan and Taylor Andersen won in straight sets, as did freshman-to-be Olivia Andersen, each advancing to Thursday’s women’s round of 16.
“I really like having the whole team here. We can always count on each other and we always lift each up,” said Tan, who bested Madison Egan 6-0, 6-1. “ We cheer each other on when we’re making mistakes and cheer each other when we hit winners — it’s really fun.”
Taylor Andersen had a 6-1, 6-1 win against Caroline Dreher, while little sister Olivia bested Alexandra Ferry 6-3, 6-1.
All three players will face seeded opponents in the next round, who will be older and more experienced than the prep underclassmen.
“It’s a great experience playing against people from all over the world,” Taylor said. “ Getting to play against college players is great because I don’t get that opportunity very often. We are all very excited.”
Incoming Annie Wright junior Agye Mintah, a 1A state champion in 2015 as a freshman, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Dasha Ivanova, the tournament’s top seed.
Huskies past, present a presence at PNW Open
A pair of University of Washington tennis players are also making runs at the Pacific Northwest Open.
Incoming senior Jake Douglas, the No. 8 seed in the men’s tournament, won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 over Mario Urguidi, and No. 5 woman Kenadi Hance bested Chanel Scudiero 6-1, 6-2.
Both their coaches were in attendance, too.
Huskies men’s coach Matt Anger, men’s assistant Chris Russell and women’s coach Robin Stephenson took the day to watch their current and former athletes play just an hour away from campus.
“I love it,” Anger said. “It’s a really good tournament all around. This year especially is a good field, so our guys are going to get good matches, and I get to see them play.
“There are usually some younger guys that I can check out, too.”
Former UW tennis player Kyle McMorrow, the 2013 PNW Open champion, also reached the round of 16 Wednesday from the fourth seed.
The former top-10 college player and ATP professional beat Diego De Matos 6-4, 6-0.
After his match, McMorrow said this year’s tournament is the toughest draw he’s seen, making it harder for him to add a second event title to his résumé.
“I think this is my fourth time playing this tournament and it is by far the most difficult the draws been in my four years,” McMorrow said. “I’m just going to try to play my best tennis.”
