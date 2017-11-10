Sports

Southern Miss beats Southern-New Orleans 79-69

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 11:33 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Tyree Griffin scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Southern Miss past NAIA Southern-New Orleans 79-69 in the season opener Friday night.

Dominic Magee added 15 points, and Tim Rowe and Cortez Edwards had 10 each for Southern Miss, which controlled the glass 48-38 and dominated at the free-throw line, hitting 30 of 45 to Southern-New Orleans' 12 for 21.

Griffin is a junior transfer from Oklahoma State, who along with Grand Canyon transfer Magee sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Southern Miss led 40-27 at the break and continued to pull away in the second half, getting a layup from Griffin with 8:30 left to make it 73-47.

Southern-New Orleans got 13 points and seven rebounds from D'Ante Russell-Hall and Marcel Daniels had 12 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

    Nowell poured in a game-high 32 points, including the decisive free throws with 8.2 seconds to go

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 0:42

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont
UW mens basketball coach Mike Hopkins reflects on winning debut with the Huskies 2:06

UW mens basketball coach Mike Hopkins reflects on winning debut with the Huskies
Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:50

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

View More Video