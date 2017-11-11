Sports

Bryant lifts BYU to 91-61 win over Mississippi Valley St.

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:19 PM

PROVO, Utah

Elijah Bryant scored 27 points and was 10-for-11 shooting and Yoeli Childs had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Brigham Young dismantled Mississippi Valley State 91-61 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Childs added six assists and five blocked shots and TJ Haws added 14 points and five assists. The Cougars, who are 3-0 all-time against Mississippi Valley State, never trailed.

After Jamal Watson brought the Delta Devils to within 18-16 with a jump shot, BYU went on an 18-2 run and were never challenged thereafter. The Cougars led 47-23 at halftime.

BYU was 33-for-56 shooting (58.9 percent) against 37.5 percent (24 for 64) for Mississippi Valley State. The Cougars had a 43-28 rebounding edge and blocked 11 shots.

Tereke Eckwood led the Delta Devils with 16 points.

