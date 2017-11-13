Surprise Egypt call-up for troubled Shikabala pays off

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, Omar Gaber, who plays for Swiss Super League side FC Basel, left, chats with Shikabala, whose real name is Mahmoud Abdel-Razeq, as they warm up with the national team, in Cairo stadium, Egypt. A surprise call-up for international duty has given striker Shikabala a comeback that could even bring on better things -- a place for the 31-year-old journeyman in the Egypt squad traveling to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Amr Nabil AP Photo