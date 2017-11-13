Northern Ireland's midfielder Jamie Ward, left, fights for the ball against Switzerland's defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, right, during the World Cup play-offs second leg soccer match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
Northern Ireland's midfielder Jamie Ward, left, fights for the ball against Switzerland's defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, right, during the World Cup play-offs second leg soccer match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron
Northern Ireland's midfielder Jamie Ward, left, fights for the ball against Switzerland's defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, right, during the World Cup play-offs second leg soccer match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron

Sports

Basel lays new turf for Man United game after WCup playoff

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:58 AM

BASEL, Switzerland

After hosting a World Cup playoff on its rain-soaked pitch, Basel says a new surface must be laid before Manchester United visits in the Champions League next week.

Basel says the work is needed due to "heavy rainfall and the damage sustained" during Switzerland's 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland on Sunday. Switzerland, which plays key home games at St. Jakob-Park, advanced to its fourth straight World Cup.

The Swiss club champion says it will pay the cost of replacing the turf before a league game this weekend. Basel then hosts United on Nov. 22.

St. Jakob-Park has previously got a new surface for high-profile games.

At the 2008 European Championship, the turf was re-laid during the group stage after Switzerland lost to Turkey 2-1 in a downpour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

    After two early exits from the Class 1A state playoffs in the past two seasons, the No. 6 Cougars survive a wild, weird game, winning 61-53 over Nooksack Valley

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley
UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds 1:17

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds
Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s 4:33

Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s

View More Video