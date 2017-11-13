Vanderbilt signs its highest-rated recruit in Darius Garland

Sports

November 13, 2017 4:58 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew has landed the highest-rated recruit in the Commodores' history with point guard Darius Garland signing his letter of intent for 2018.

Garland signed Monday.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee is a unanimous five-star recruit and rated a consensus top 10 player by several recruiting services for the class of 2018. Garland visited Indiana, Kentucky and UCLA before choosing to stay close to home at Vanderbilt.

Drew calls Garland a program changer as the top-rated point guard in the country. Garland will join 6-5 wing Aaron Nesmith from Charleston, South Carolina in Vanderbilt's recruiting class.

Garland is the second five-star prospect to sign with Vanderbilt, joining John Jenkins who signed in November 2008.

