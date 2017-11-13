Sports

Morgan, Julian lead Cornell over Binghamton 94-84

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017

ITHACA, N.Y.

Matt Morgan scored 26 points, Steven Julian added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Cornell beat Binghamton 94-84 on Monday night.

Morgan was 8 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Julian, a freshman, was 3-of-5 shooting and had his first double-double. Stone Gettings made 10 of 10 free throws and finished with 16 points for the Big Red (1-1).

Thomas Bruce led Binghamton (1-1) with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Fard Muhammad added 18 points.

Cornell jumped out early, building a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 49-29 at halftime. The Bearcats opened the second half on a 23-5 run, capped by Timmy Rose's 3-point play, to pull to 54-52 with 13:45 remaining. The Big Red answered with an 18-4 spurt and Binghamton never got closer. Morgan scored nine points during the surge, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

