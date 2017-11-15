Sports

Stephen F. Austin pulls away from D-II St. Edwards, 89-66

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:16 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Kevon Harris scored 18 points and Shannon Bogues added another 17 off the bench as Stephen F. Austin cruised past Division II St. Edwards University, 89-66 on Wednesday night.

The victory gives the Lumberjacks back-to-back wins to start the season and the game opens a three-game home stand against non-NCAA Division I opponents.

Sean Phillips and Sean Watkins each drilled a 3-pointer to give the Hilltoppers, a Catholic school from Austin, Texas, a quick, 6-0 lead to open the game and Landon Goesling drilled a third trey to give the Hilltoppers a 9-4 advantage 90 seconds into the contest. SFA took the lead for good on Samuli Nieminen's layup with 11:01 left in the first half that made it 18-16. By halftime the Lumberjacks (2-0) had a 42-34 advantage and they extended it in the second half.

Goesling finished with 19 points to lead St. Edwards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor 1:03

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor
Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver
Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 2:49

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime'

View More Video