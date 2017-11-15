Sports

San Diego beats Robert Morris 65-53

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:41 PM

SAN DIEGO

Isaiah Wright scored 17 points with eight rebounds and six assists as San Diego kept Robert Morris winless with a 65-53 victory at the Grand Canyon Classic on Wednesday night.

Yauhen Massalski added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (2-0). Alex Floresca had 10 points and three rebounds. The team averaged 37 percent shooting from the field, 75 percent from the line and had a 44-32 rebounding edge over Robert Morris.

San Diego led 30-27 at the break but Robert Morris tied it up 33-33 early in the second period. The Toreros battled back and a dunk by Juwan Gray followed by a 3-pointer by Olin Carter III put them up 57-47 with 4:52 to play. Massalski dunked to stretch it 63-49 with 3:06 left and the Toreros cruised from there.

Leondre Washington scored 15 points for the Colonels (0-3). Dachon Burke added 11 points and Malik Petteway had six rebounds.

