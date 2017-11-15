At Replay Center, NBA refs far from the game but right in it

Joe Borgia, standing left, NBA senior vice president of replay and referee operations, talks to senior replay manager Monte Shubik at the National Basketball Association Replay Center in Secacus N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2017. They are in the games, just not at the games. The referees in the NBA's Replay Center are far from the action but yet right in the middle of it, potentially making rulings on the most important plays of the night from their desk in a New Jersey office park. NBA referee Dedric Taylor is third from left. Brian Mahoney AP Photo