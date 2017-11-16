Sports

AP source: Timbers and Porter part ways

AP Sports Writer

November 16, 2017 08:19 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

A person familiar with the decision confirms that head coach Caleb Porter has parted ways with the Portland Timbers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made by the team. The surprise move was first reported Thursday night by the soccer website FourFourTwo.com.

Porter, 42, has been coach of the Timbers for the past five seasons, guiding the team to the MLS Cup Championship in 2015. He was named the MLS Coach of the Year after his first season with the team in 2013.

The Timbers finished this season as the top seed in the Western Conference, but fell in the conference semifinals 2-1 on aggregate to the Houston Dynamo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Porter finishes his run in Portland with a 60-50-52 record.

A team spokesman did not respond to messages seeking comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi

    Tacoma Baptist quarterback PJ Talen has led the Crusaders to the 1B state quarterfinals for a matchup with Lummi at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sammamish High School.

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 0:43

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi
Life Christian’s Naytalia Chapman, Grace Pierson discuss school’s first trip to state soccer semis 1:19

Life Christian’s Naytalia Chapman, Grace Pierson discuss school’s first trip to state soccer semis
WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese announces retirement in 2019, talks about next year's goals 1:13

WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese announces retirement in 2019, talks about next year's goals

View More Video