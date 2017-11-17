Sports

Leufroy forces overtime, Lehigh beats Siena 91-90

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:45 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa.

Lance Tejada made four 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Kyle Leufroy added three 3s and 23 points, and Lehigh beat Siena 91-90 in overtime on Friday night.

Down 80-78, Lehigh called a timeout with 6.5 seconds left in regulation. Leufroy inbounded it, got it back, drove the floor and made a layup at the buzzer to tie it at 80.

Leufroy made two free throws with 23.9 seconds remaining in overtime for a 91-86 lead. But Siena rolled it to midcourt and Kadeem Smithen made two free throws after getting fouled. The Saints forced a turnover and Ahsante Shivers made two more free throws to make it 91-90 with 11 seconds.

Lehigh (2-1) freshman Caleb Bennett missed both free throws with 3.4 seconds left, but Siena didn't get off a shot before the buzzer.

Nico Clareth scored 16 of his 30 points in the first half for Siena (0-3).

