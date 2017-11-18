Defense, 5 Pineiro FGs lead Florida over UAB 36-7

Eddy Pineiro kicked five field goals and Florida used a stifling defense to overwhelm UAB 36-7 on Saturday.
The Gators (4-6) ended a five-game losing streak with a strong second half when they gained 228 of their 409 total yards. Florida accumulated 257 yards on the ground with three players - Adarius Lemons (89 yards), Lamical Perine (86) and Mark Thompson (78) accounting for most of the yards.
Pineiro connected on all five of his field-goal attempts, connecting from 39, 26, 50, 50 and 42 yards. He became the first player in Florida history to make two field goals from 50 yards or longer in a game.
Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks passed for 152 yards and had touchdown passes to C'yontai Lewis (11 yards) and DeAndre Goolsby (13 yards).
Never miss a local story.
Florida held the Blazers to 180 yards, including just 3 yards on the ground. UAB (7-4) had just 93 yards in offense through three quarters. But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Blazers quarterback A.J. Erdely connected with Xavier Obosi on a 74-yard scoring play for their only score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators won for the first time since Sept. 30 when they beat Vanderbilt 38-24 . Even with a win over Florida State next Saturday in the season finale, the Gators won't make a bowl game for only the third time in 31 seasons . Florida's defense recovered two fumbles and had two interceptions while the Gator offense did not have a turnover.
UAB: The Blazers had converted 56.8 percent of their third-down conversions (25 of 44) over their last three games, but managed just one of seven against the Gators . UAB's three-game winning streak came to an end as the Blazers missed out on an opportunity to record a program record eighth FBS win . Running back Spencer Brown was the nation's second leading rusher among freshmen but only managed 17 yards in eight carries.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators host Florida State next Saturday.
UAB: The Blazers host UTEP next Saturday.
Comments