Pearson has 19 points, 11 boards as Texas St. gets 75-58 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 04:58 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas

Nijal Pearson had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Nedeljko Prijovic added 13 points with nine rebounds to lead Texas State to its first win of the season, beating UT Rio Grande 75-58 on Saturday.

Both teams got off to a slow start with Texas State (1-2) taking a 13-6 lead midway through the first half. Prijovic made two free throws followed by a tip-in to start a 12-7 run that led to a 34-24 halftime advantage. Alex Peacock had four straight points for a 61-45 lead with 9:38 remaining and the Bobcats cruised home.

Immanuel King was 5 of 6 from the floor for 13 points with eight rebounds and Eric Terry chipped in 10 points. Texas State hit just 3 of 15 from distance but made 22 of 30 from the free throw line.

Nick Dixon score 16 points with four steals for the Vaqueros (2-2).

