Tennessee State beats Kennesaw State 82-68

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Curtis Phillips Jr. scored 21 points with eight rebounds and five assists and led five players in double figures as Tennessee State beat Kennesaw State 82-68 on Saturday night.

Phillips was 7 of 18 from the field including three 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Aleksa Jugovic added 14 points and four assists, Mason Ramsey had 12 points and seven rebounds and Courtney Alexander II and Kajon Mack had 10 points apiece. Alexander also led the team with 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles led by three at the break and surged 18-9 to start the second half with the help of 3-pointers by Phillips and Jugovic and a pair of dunks by Alexander to lead 54-42 with 13:52 to play. Kennesaw State never threatened after that.

James Scott scored 19 points to lead the Owls (1-3). Jordan jones added 15 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

