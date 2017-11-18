Sports

Australia coach Postecoglou to decide future next week

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:36 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

SYDNEY

Coach Ange Postecoglou will decide this week whether he will lead Australia to next year's World Cup in Russia after presiding over its successful qualifying campaign.

Postecoglou, who has expressed reservations about continuing in his current role, has brought forward talks on his future with Football Federation Australia and said there would be a resolution in the coming week. He said "it's going to happen quickly."

Postecoglou told ABC television Sunday he was still undecided over whether to continue.

He told the Offsiders football show "I can't say that I'm locked to a position. There are things there ... some are fairly personal, some are private, some are just me as a person and some are professional, that all need to be put into place."

