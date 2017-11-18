West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate
Miles leads No. 24 WVU in rout of Morgan State 111-48

Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:41 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Daxter Miles had a career-high 32 points to leading No. 24 West Virginia in a 111-48 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (2-1) had control from the start, opening the game with a 14-3 run.

WVU finished the game shooting 45 of 77 (58 percent) from the field.

Jevon Carter added 16 points or West Virginia while Beetle Bolden had 13 points and freshman Teddy Allen added 10.

Allen has scored in double figures in all three of his Mountaineer games.

Wesley Harris led all players with seven rebounds for West Virginia.

Sagaba Konate, who did not play in the Mountaineers' win over American on Wednesday, returned to play and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Lapri McCray-Pace and Martez Cameron led Morgan State (2-2) with 10 points each. McCray-Pace, Cameron and Alec Ennis had five rebounds each.

The Bears shot 18 of 56 (32 percent) from the field.

BIG PICTURE

The Bears play eight of their next nine games away from their home court in Baltimore. Major games include George Washington and George Mason.

West Virginia, in the midst of a three-game mid-major stretch in Morgantown, will look to regain some national respect next week as they head to the Advocare Invitational on Thanksgiving.

UP NEXT

Morgan State hosts Division II Goldey-Beacom College on Tuesday.

West Virginia closes out their home stand with Long Beach State on Monday.

