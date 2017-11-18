Sports

Cal Poly edges Santa Clara 63-59

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:41 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Donovan Fields scored 23 points, sank the go-ahead bucket and got a key defensive rebound to lead Cal Poly to a 63-59 win over Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Tied at 59-all with 42 seconds to play following a 9-2 run by Santa Clara late in the second half, Donovan hit a jumper to put Cal Poly back on top and then hauled in a defensive rebound at the other end with five seconds left to set up Marcellus Garrick's lead-padding dunk just ahead the buzzer.

Fields finished 7 of 13 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hit all six of his free throws. Garrick added 12 points and Victor Joseph had 10 for Cal Poly (2-2), which went 8 for 16 from 3-point range and was 13 of 16 from the line.

KJ Feagin led Santa Clara (1-2) with 19 points, Henry Caruso had 14 points plus 13 rebounds and Matt Hauser got 10 points.

