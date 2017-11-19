Connecticut's Christian Vital shoots over Boston University's Will Goff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Sports

Vital's career night leads UConn to 85-66 win over Boston U

AP Sports Writer

November 19, 2017 05:22 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Christian Vital scored a career high 30 points to lead Connecticut to an 85-66 win over Boston University on Sunday.

The sophomore guard hit nine of his 15 shots and was 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jalen Adams had 12 points and Terry Larrier and Antwoine Anderson each scored 11 for UConn (3-0).

Cedric Hankerson scored 20 points to lead Boston University (0-3). Nick Havener had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers, who opened the game with an 8-1 run.

UConn missed its first nine shots from the floor before a 3-pointer by Vital cut the BU lead to 8-4, more than five minutes into the game.

The Huskies took their first lead at 16-13 on a 3-pointer by Larrier.

But it was Vital who sparked the Huskies, hitting six of his first nine shots. A 3-pointer by Anderson at the halftime buzzer gave UConn a 39-31 lead.

A pair of Vital free throws gave UConn a 21-point lead at 65-44 and his 3-pointer with just over six minutes left gave the Huskies a 70-48 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Vital's previous career high in points was 18, in last year's American Athletic Conference Tournament loss to Cincinnati. The Huskies finish their opening home stand at 3-0 after starting 0-2 a year ago. Two of UConn's wins, (Colgate and BU) have come against the Patriot League and the other against Stony Brook from the America East.

Boston University: The Terriers are on their first road trip after opening with home losses against Northeastern and Albany. BU has not had a worse start to a season since 2012-13, when they opened the year 0-5. They finished that season 17-13.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies head west to take part in the PK80 tournament in Oregon. UConn will face the Oregon Ducks in the opening round on Thanksgiving Day, with a Friday matchup against either Michigan State or DePaul.

Boston University: The Terriers travel to Maine for a game on Wednesday afternoon.

