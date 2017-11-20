IOC board member Wu resigns as president of boxing body AIBA

IOC executive board member C. K. Wu has resigned as president of Olympic boxing's governing body AIBA.
The International Boxing Association says Wu "decided to step down" and they agreed to end all legal disputes and disciplinary cases between them.
Wu was suspended from duty last month while a complaint lodged by most members of his executive committee was investigated.
AIBA's executive committee passed a no-confidence vote against the Taiwanese official in July, claiming his leadership was autocratic and failed to give a clear picture of the body's allegedly troubled finances.
AIBA says Franco Falcinelli of Italy will remain interim president ahead of a special congress on Jan. 27.
Wu has been an IOC member for 29 years and a member of its board since 2012.
