Davis has 24, Charlotte charges back to beat Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Jon Davis led Charlotte with 24 points and seven assists as the 49ers dominated the second half to beat Presbyterian 83-74 on Monday night.

Presbyterian's Reggie Dillard drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Blue Hose held a 43-37 advantage after leading 38-33 at the break. Charlotte (2-2) responded when Andrien White slammed home a dunk to start a 15-6 run, capped by Austin Ajukwa's trey and Davis' layup to give the 49ers a 54-50 lead with 12:13 remaining. Davis added six more points as the 49ers gradually pulled away for the win. Charlotte won the second period 50-36.

Milos Supica, Ajukwa and Ryan Murphy had 11 points apiece for the 49ers.

Davon Bell had 27 points to lead Presbyterian (1-4), which has dropped three straight. He hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and was 5 of 5 from the line. Dillard added 18 points.

