Chattanooga coasts to 67-50 win over Alabama State

November 20, 2017 08:06 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Makinde London scored 18 points, Rodney Chatman had 13 more and Chattanooga never trailed in a 67-50 win over Alabama State on Monday night.

Nat Dixon added 12 points for Chattanooga (2-2), which shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 10 of 19 from 3-point range, and held Alabama State to just 14 points in the first half.

London hauled in eight of Chattanooga's 31 rebounds and was 3 of 5 from long range.

Leading 67-38 with 4:41 to play, the Mocs went scoreless the rest of the way as Alabama State (0-5) went 8 for 8 from the line and got two layups to cut the deficit below 20 for the first time since the first half.

The Hornets were led by Reginald Gee's 24 points and have lost 11 straight games stretching back to last season, the third-longest active Division I losing streak.

