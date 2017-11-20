UNLV's Shakur Juiston, center, grabs a rebound over Rice's Robert Martin, left, and Connor Cashaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Sports

McCoy, Juiston lead UNLV to 95-68 win over Rice

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:46 PM

LAS VEGAS

Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakur Juiston scored eight to go with career-high 19 rebounds and five assists to help UNLV beat Rice 95-68 on Monday night in the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The 7-foot McCoy made 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Jordan Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for UNLV (4-0). Jovan Mooring added 14 points and Tervell Beck scored 13.

McCoy made a layup and Kris Clyburn hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Runnin' Rebels never trailed. Johnson hit a 3 about seven minutes in to push the lead into double figures for good and a 14-0 run — including 4-point play by Mooring — that made it 46-18 before UNLV took a 27-point lead into the break.

Rice (1-3) trailed by at least 22 points throughout the second half.

A.J. Lapray had 15 points, Robert Martin scored 14 and Connor Cashaw 13 for the Owls.

